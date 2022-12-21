Bauchi police assure adequate security cover for Christmas, New Year celebrations in the state

Bauchi State Police Command under the leadership of CP Aminu Alhassan has assured the people of the State of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens, before, during, and after the Yuletide period.

The Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies and all relevant stakeholders will do everything within its power to ensure the serenity of the period.

To this effect, the CP has ordered the deployment of adequate personnel comprising the conventional Police and tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to ensure water-tight security at all strategic locations across the State.

Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to all officers deployed to be civil but firm in the discharge of their functions.

Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs, and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause a breakdown of law and order before during, and after the festive period.

While extending his warm greetings to all Christian faithful on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year Seasons, the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan, equally charged them to cooperate with Police Operatives and other security agencies and to promptly report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station.

The Command’s emergency phone numbers are 08151849417 and 09048226246 for any vital information as contained in a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

