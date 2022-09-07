Bauchi Police arrest three for criminal conspiracy, possession of counterfeit currency notes

As part of its sustained dedication to combating crimes and criminality in Bauchi State, the State Police Command has arrested 3 suspects for the offence of criminal conspiracy and being in possession of counterfeit currency notes.

The arrest of the suspects is following the resolve of the Command at providing regular updates to the general public while it has maintained its crime prevention operations strategies and recorded tremendous success.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, contained that, on 21st August 2022 at about 1930hrs, detectives attached to C’ Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi acted on an actionable and credible intelligence report available at their disposal and swung into action which led to the arrest of the three suspects for being in possession and production of counterfeit currency notes.

The suspect who was identified as Yusuf Mohammed, 25 years of Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi metropolis was arrested on 21st August 2022 at about 1930hrs near Obuna Royal Hotel in Bayan Gari area with the sum of N75,0000 counterfeit notes.

The suspect revealed that he got the counterfeit notes from one Shehu Shagari, 42 years of Inkil area of Bauchi who is equally at the Police facility for his involvement in the case.

The PPRO added that as the investigation continues the said Shehu Shagari indicted one Malam Yusuf of Durum village who is now at large and believed to be a prime suspect.

Later, an investigation was extended on a search warrant to his house at Durum village where another suspect, Rabiu Samaila, 35 years of Durum village was apprehended at the house while producing counterfeit Naira notes.

A discreet investigation commenced in earnest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspect; One 3-in-1 black printer, the sum of N75,000, Five pieces of calabash containing charms, 22 pieces of perfume bottles, One dried chameleon, One piece of white yard and 14 pieces of printed Naira notes on A4 size paper.

Meanwhile, surveillance is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect and brought to face the full wrath of the law.





