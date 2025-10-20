Bauchi: Police arrest teenager, six others for plucking sister’s eyes

A teenager, Auwal Dahiru, aged 17, of Bayan Dutse, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State, has allegedly conspired with five others and lured his seven-year-old sister to the bush, where her eyes were forcefully removed for suspected ritual purposes.

His accomplices, who have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command, are: Mohammed Rabiu, aged 19; Saleh Ibrahim, aged 20; Nasiru Muhammad of Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA; Hassan Garba of Soro town, Ganjuwa LGA; and Garba Dahiru, aged 43, of Soro town.

The Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Monday, stated that, “On 17 October 2025, at about 18:00 hours, one Muhammad Adamu of Bayan Dutse Village, Wailo, Kubi Ward, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State, reported at the Soro Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 20:00 hours his daughter, Rukayya Muhammad, aged seven years, was attacked with the intention of killing her and an attempt was made to pluck out her eyes.”

The PPRO added that, “Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Soro Division, immediately dispatched to the scene, where the suspects were arrested. At the same time, the victim was quickly evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for medical treatment.”

A preliminary investigation’s findings revealed that the seven-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, tragically lost her eyesight permanently after her elder brother allegedly removed both of her eyes in a money ritual, reportedly in a desperate attempt to gain wealth.

The victim’s father told investigators that the suspect lured his daughter, who shares the same parents, into the bush, where he attacked her and forcefully plucked her eyes.

A medical doctor (eye specialist) at ATBUTH has confirmed that the young girl will never regain her vision.

During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing to establish the motive behind the heinous act and to identify and bring to justice any other persons involved.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for a discreet, professional, and diligent investigation.

