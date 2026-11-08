Bauchi: Police arrest suspected fraudster, recover N3m stolen electronics

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected fraudster and recovered stolen electronics valued at ₦3 million, as it intensifies efforts to apprehend his fleeing accomplice.

The Command stated that it remains committed to protecting businesses, dismantling criminal syndicates and ensuring that fraudsters who prey on innocent traders are brought to justice.

In furtherance of this commitment, operatives of the Command, on October 30, 2026, at about 1:30 p.m., received a report from a 65-year-old businessman from New GRA, Bauchi, at the ‘B’ Division, GRA.

The complainant reported that on October 26, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m., one Alex T. Bwacha, a 34-year-old resident of Gombe State, conspired with one Bako Akin of Jos, Plateau State, who is now at large, and visited his shop at Fire Service Junction, Bauchi.

The suspects allegedly pretended to be genuine customers and purchased one Hisense 50-inch TV, one Hisense 58-inch TV, one TCL 43-inch TV, one Hisense soundbar, two Hisense air conditioners and one LCT home theatre, all valued at ₦3 million.

However, while making payment, the suspects sent a fake bank alert to the complainant and thereafter fled to an unknown destination.

Upon receiving the report, detectives from the ‘B’ Division swiftly swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation. Consequently, the principal suspect, Alex T. Bwacha, was arrested, and some of the stolen items were recovered from him.

The investigation was subsequently extended to Jos, Plateau State, where the remaining items were also recovered. All the stolen items have now been recovered.

The arrested suspect is in police custody, while efforts are being intensified to arrest his fleeing accomplice.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged to court upon its conclusion.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the detectives for their swift response and professionalism, which led to the arrest and full recovery of the items.

He also warned criminal elements to desist from defrauding innocent traders through fake alerts and other fraudulent means, stressing that the Command would continue to track, arrest and prosecute offenders.

The public, particularly business owners, were advised to always confirm payments through their banks before releasing goods and promptly report suspicious transactions to the nearest police station.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib.