Bauchi: Police arrest man over alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old stepdaughter

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

It was reported that Command Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP), led by CSP Kim Abert, acted on credible intelligence, leading to the successful intervention in a mob action involving the suspect, Wisdom Benoie.

The Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil said, “On 31 May 2025, at about 0200 hours, one Wisdom Benoie, aged 37, of Yalwan Tsakani, was confronted by a group of local youths who suspected him of secretly molesting his stepdaughter, (Joy, not real name ).”

The PPRO stated that the man in Bauchi was arrested after the victim’s father reported the matter to the (ORP) unit in the Yelwan Tsakani area of Bauchi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Police arrested the man and that the suspect married the victim’s mother (name withheld), thereby becoming the stepfather to the teenager.

It was disclosed that he had allegedly been sexually assaulting the victim while her mother was asleep, entering her room and engaging in non-consensual acts on multiple occasions.

The victim, suffering in silence, ultimately confided in neighbours, leading to a coordinated action that caught the suspect in the act.

During the interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crimes while the victim has been evacuated to a medical facility for examination and care.

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Police Command CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a Discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Command assured that it remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining peace and security while ensuring justice for all victims of oppression.

