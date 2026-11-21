…as CP Omolori reassures victim, family of justice, support

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Isyaku Yunusa, 35, of Konkiyal village, Darazo Local Government Area, over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

According to a report, on November 20, 2026, at about 2030hrs, the suspect allegedly lured the girl into his room at Unguwar Abuja, Konkiyal village, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s father reported the matter at Darazo Division later that night, at about 2330hrs, seeking justice for his daughter.

Upon receiving the report, detectives from the division promptly visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

The victim was subsequently taken to General Hospital, Darazo, where she received medical attention and underwent an examination. The suspect was also examined in line with standard investigative procedures.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in police custody as preliminary investigations continue. The case will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for further investigation.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, mni, directed that the case be handled with professionalism, sensitivity and urgency.

He also assured the victim and her family that the command stands with them and would ensure that justice is served.

The CP reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against children, who deserve protection, care and a safe environment to grow.

He noted that every child deserves to feel safe at home and in the community, adding that anyone who violates that trust would face the full weight of the law.

The command called on parents, guardians and community leaders to remain vigilant, listen to their children and promptly report any cases of abuse.

It also urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible information, stressing that protecting children is a collective responsibility.

The statement was signed by SP Nafiu Habib, Police Public Relations Officer.