Bauchi: Police arrest man for assaulting 11-year-old Almajiri pupil

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested Lawal Nasiru, 28, for allegedly assaulting and unlawfully confining an 11-year-old Almajiri pupil in Darazo Local Government Area.

A statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the incident occurred on September 21, 2025, when Nasiru, of Unguwar Jarmai, reportedly tied the boy, Sani Abdullahi, with a heavy rope and beat him with a cable and stick.

The victim, a pupil at a Tsangaya school, sustained serious injuries to his hands and legs. The matter was reported the following day to the Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters by Idris Mohammed, a staff of the Social Welfare Department in the area.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, SP Auwalu Ilu, led a team to the scene, where the suspect was arrested. The injured boy was taken to the General Hospital, Darazo, for treatment.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to tying the child, claiming it was to stop him from leaving the school before his parents arrived. However, the boy told police he had been confined for a long time without cause.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The Command assured that the suspect would be profiled and charged to court at the end of the investigations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE