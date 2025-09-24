Bauchi: Police arrest Islamic teacher for alleged assault

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Lawal Nasiru, a 28-year-old, Tsangaya Islamic teacher of Unguwar Jarmai Darazo, headquarters of Darazo LGA of Bauchi State, who has been arrested and is being interrogated by the State Police for criminal force /assault, causing grievous hurt, cruelty to a child, and wrongful confinement.

The Command stated that the Islamic teacher was alleged to have criminally used a thick rope to inhumanely tied one Sani (a minor), Almajiri attached to his Tsangaya School, used a heavy stick and a thick cable to beat and injure him, as a result, he sustained various degrees of injuries in his hands and legs.

The Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, in a statement made available to Journalists, stated that, “On the 22nd September 2025, at about 1600hrs, one Idris Mohammed, aged 50, of Gidan Waya, Darazo, attached to the Social Welfare, Darazo LGA, in company of a minor named Sani Abdullahi, aged 11, of Nahuta, Katsina State, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Darazo that on 21st September 2025 at about 1300hrs, he was brutalised.”

Upon receipt of the report, a team of Policemen led by DPO Darazo, SP Auwalu Ilu, was drafted to the scene of the crime and arrested the suspect while the victim was taken to General Hospital, Darazo, for medical examination and assessment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having committed the offence and stated that the boy was trying to run away from the (Tsangaya) school.

He stated that if he eventually ran away, not knowing where the pupil would go, that is the reason he tied him with a rope before his parents came.

The minor who was victimised was also interviewed, and revealed how the suspect mercilessly confined him for a long time (tied him with a thick rope) for a reason known only to the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation.

Investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged to court for the established offence.