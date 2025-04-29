Bauchi: Police arrest five suspected drug dealers

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of five suspected drug dealers as part of its efforts to rid the state of the negative impact of drug addiction and abuse.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the arrested suspects are: Adamu Muhammed (35), Mrs. Okwudili Chikezie (50), Sunday Anaco (25), Miss Maryam Ahmed (20)—all residents of the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi—and Tijjani Adamu (20), from Miri in Bauchi Local Government Area.

The PPRO stated that on 27th April 2025, at about 2200 hours, the Command Monitoring Unit, led by CSP Abdulrazak Pada, carried out a strategic operation based on valuable intelligence regarding drug-related activities.

The initiative focused on disrupting drug trafficking in Unguwar Tudun Wadan Dan’iya, also known as Bayan Gari, within the metropolitan area of Bauchi.

During the operation, a comprehensive search was conducted on several local shops, leading to the apprehension of the five individuals.

The suspects were found in possession of a significant quantity of prohibited substances, including thirty sachets of Tramadol tablets, twenty-two bottles of assorted ICE syrups, three Penta injections, ten sachets of Diazepam tablets, and five ICE bunkers.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to their involvement in drug trafficking and expressed willingness to cooperate with law enforcement to facilitate further recoveries.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the officers for their dedication to community safety and the effectiveness of the operation.

He has ordered a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and justice for those involved.

Following due process, the suspects will be formally profiled and charged in court to face the allegations against them.

The Command is encouraging greater community engagement and urging parents, guardians, and community leaders to advise their wards and protégés against participating in illicit activities.

It emphasized, “By working together, we can preserve the peace our communities enjoy and raise awareness about the serious health risks associated with illegal drug use.”