Bauchi: Police arrest fake soldier ‘who stole employer’s vehicle’

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one John Umar Shehu, 26, an indigene of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State, for criminal impersonation, criminal breach of trust, assault, and theft.

The disclosure was made by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Nafiu Habib, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

According to him, “On 22nd October, 2026, at about 1200hrs, the Command received a written petition from one Salisu (other names withheld), a resident of Gida Dubu Area, Bauchi, against the suspect.”

The petitioner stated that on October 18, 2026, at about 11:37 a.m., he received a phone call from an unknown number wherein the caller, who identified himself as John Umar Shehu, solicited employment as a driver at his sachet water manufacturing factory in Bauchi. The applicant was subsequently invited for an interview and practical driving assessment on October 19, 2026.

However, on October 22, 2026, while the driving test was underway, the suspect allegedly assaulted the factory owner alongside a neighbour’s son, overpowered them, and fled with the employer’s vehicle to an undisclosed destination.

The stolen vehicle was identified as a white Daihatsu Hijet mini truck with registration number AE-278-ALK, chassis number 5110P147308, and engine number 5110. A green Infinix Smart 5X smartphone with telephone number 07079****48 was also stolen during the attack.

Acting on the petition, police detectives initiated an intelligence-led operation, tracking and apprehending the suspect in Jos, the Plateau State capital, where the stolen vehicle was successfully recovered from his possession.

A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of multiple Nigerian Army accoutrements, including one complete set of desert camouflage with a jungle hat, one set of standard green camouflage uniform, an army raincoat, a camouflage tactical vest, and a military sweater.

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Investigations revealed that the suspect had been parading himself as a military operative with the identity of Private Umar Shehu, service number NA/22/82/1064, claiming attachment to the 134 Special Forces Battalion, 7 Division, Maimalari Barracks, Borno State.

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the suspect’s actions and warned that the command would not tolerate individuals impersonating military or security personnel to perpetrate violent crimes.

He assured that the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and arraigned in court upon the conclusion of findings.