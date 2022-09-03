Bauchi Police arrest 22 suspects for criminal conspiracy, thuggery

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 22 suspects for the offence of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt and thuggery.

A press release from the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, contained that on 30/08/2022 at about 1300hrs, intelligence at the Command disposal revealed that on the same date at about 1235hrs, some group of notorious political thugs attacked members of the peace and security committee in Bakin Kura office armed with cutlasses, knives, sticks and other dangerous weapons, thereby mercilessly inflicted serious injuries on 2 committee members, Danladi Suleiman 32 years-old and

Yakubu Ibrahim 42 years old.

According to the release, on receiving the information, a team of detectives led by Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) swiftly swung into action at the scene and succeeded in arresting 22 male suspects.

Those arrested are Aliyu Adamu alias (U’U) aged 15 years of Bakaro, Ukasha Abubakar alias (Ukasha Yaro) aged 20 years old of Kofar mukaddas, Abdulmalik Abdullahi alias (Abba Juga) 18 years of Kandahar, Nura Inuwa alias (yellow) aged 17 years of Bakaro, Umar Abdullahi alias Faruq aged 18 years of Malan Goje and Mohammed Mohammed Koli alias (Uncle) aged 18 years.

Others are Umar Sulaiman alias (Babaji) aged 23 years, Ibrahim Idris alias (Iri) aged 15 years, Kabiru Shehu aged 14 years, Musa Usman alias (Maidawa) aged 14 years, Buhari Sani alias (Di Maria) aged 18 years, Aliyu Yakubu alias (Ali luta), Isah Nuhu alias (Halacci) and Abdulsamat Aliyu alias (Maikaji).

Also arrested are Muhammad Umar alias (Dan wasa), Aliyu Adamu Aliyu alias (Remo), Abubakar Adamu alias (Habule), Mujahid Abdullahi alias (James), Ibrahim Yunusa alias (Dan-mama), Mubarak Ismail alias (Dangongo), Abdullahi Garba alias (Dan Alhaji) and Khalid Kabiru ‘m’ alias (Abba) aged 21 years.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include; three knives, two cutlasses and two sticks.

During the investigation, one of the suspects Ibrahim Inusa (Dan Mama) had in his possession contraband including One sharp animal horn, One knife, One block of green leaves suspected to be cannabis 83 pieces of suspected diazepam (D5 tablet) 138 yellow tablets suspected to be diazepam (D5).

Subsequently, all the suspects have confessed to the crime, as the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has directed that the suspects be charged to court.





In keeping with its constitutional mandate to maintain law and order and ensure the safety as well as the well-being of the citizens of the state at all times, the Commissioner of Police directed that a special operation be mounted to protect citizens, especially in this period.

Therefore, coordinated patrols and surveillance would be carried out at a strategic locations across the state to ensure that any criminal element is apprehended and de-mobilised without collateral damage to the citizens.

In view of the above, citizens are requested to be more vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movement or attitude within their locations to the nearest police station.

