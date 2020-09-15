In an effort to stem the tide of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), Bauchi State police command has arrested no fewer than 20 suspected rapists across the state within the last two months.

A press release from the Command through the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili contained that, on 9/08/2020, a report was received at Misau Police Station that one Usman Adamu of Nasarawa area Misau 20 years criminally conspired with Adamu Muhammad 21 years, Nura Musa 20 years and Khalid Abdullahi now at large, of Nasarawa area, abducted one Halima, 14 years (not real name) of Hardawa area and kept her in a house located at the same Nasarawa area for almost a month.

It further contained that all the suspects mentioned above “had canal knowledge of her”, moreover, on receipt of the report, a team of detectives drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim who was rushed to the General Hospital, Misau for medical examination while the suspects were arrested and have confessed to the crime, the investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged as soon as possible.

Also, on 31/07/2020 at about 1400hrs, one Umar Mohammed alias Wulas, 46 years of Odoji quarters, Azare met his daughter who is of unsound mind, Aisha (not real name) ‘aged 15 years of the same address lured her with N50, removed her clothes and “had carnal knowledge of her” in their mother’s room.

While the suspect was arrested on 06/08/2020, the victim was taken to General Hospital in Azare for medical examination just as the suspect has confessed to the crime and an investigation is ongoing after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

In the same vein, On the 10/08/2020 at about 1700hrs, one Usman Musa of Panshanu village in Toro LGA came to Toro Police Station and reported that on the 28/7/2020 at about 1400hrs, his wife named Hadiza (not real name) of the same address who was on native treatment at Tashan Badikko village via Wonu ward, Toro LGA left her house to where she was receiving treatment based on her psychiatric problem to the main road.

While on her way, on reaching to the nearby forest, one Hussein Adamu of Tashan Badikko met her with threatening words and demanded the sum of N10,000.00 from her which she could not afford, from there the said Hussein Adamu grabbed her forcefully and “had canal knowledge of her”.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime and investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution by the Police.

Also, On the 10/08/2020 at about 1325hrs one Sadi Bala of Lakka came to the station and reported that about five months ago, one Haruna Musa alias Babawo 25 years of Tsangaya Maikumsa in Ningi L.G.A brought egg and mango for his daughter named Aisha (not real name) 13 years of the said Lakka and lured her into his tailoring shop located at Ningi main market and “had canal knowledge of her”.

The PPRO stated that on receiving of the report, a team of Policemen was drafted to the scene to rescue the victim who was rushed to the General Hospital, Ningi for medical examination where the doctor thereafter confirmed that the victim is carrying five (5) months pregnancy.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime while Investigation is ongoing after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution by the Police.

On 28/07/2020 at about 1000 hrs, information was a receipt from Unguwar Gara, Gamawa L.G.A that on the same date at about 1910hrs and 04/08/2020 one Abdullahi Adamu 25 years, Abdullahi Abubakar 23 years and Auwalu Haruna 22 years all of Unguwar Gara, Unguwar Kudu and Udubo respectively have been raping one Amina (not real name) 9 years ‘of Unguwar kudu Gamawa town consecutively at Gamawa motor park, Gamawa market public toilet and Gamawa market respectively.

The suspects were arrested while the victim was rushed to a general hospital for medical examination, suspects have confessed to the criminal investigation is ongoing after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible.

On the 12/08/2020 at about 1200hrs, one Kabiru Ahmad of Kofar Idi area Bauchi 52 years reported that on 12/08/2020 at about 1200hrs, one Ibrahim Mohammed of same address 45 years took his son, Shehu (not real name) ‘11 years to his house located at the above address and “had canal knowledge of him” through his anus.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime while the investigation is on progress after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

According to the release, On the 02/09/2020 at about 1240hrs information receipt from a reliable source revealed that on 01/09/2020 at about 1000 hrs, one Musa Mohammad aged 41 years of Sabon Garin Galan, Sade village in Darazo L.G.A, met with one Rakiya aged 7 years of the same address in the farm and forcefully “had unlawful carnal knowledge of her”.

On receipt of the information, a team of Policemen was drafted to the scene where the victim was rushed to General Hospital Darazo for medical examination, the suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime while the investigation is on progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

On 21/08/2020 at about 1300hrs, one Ummul Kairi S. Abubakar of Unguwan Nassarawa, Dass went to Dass Police Station and reported that on 16/08/2020 at about 1530hrs, one Aminu Muhammed of Unguwan Tsohon Tasha, Dass attempted to commit rape on one Fatima (not real name) aged 6 years of Kasuwan Gwari, Dass in an uncompleted building at Unguwan Sarkin Gangare Dass.

On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen visited the scene and the victim was rushed to the General Hospital Dass for medical examination, Investigation is on progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

Also On 06/08/2020 at about 2030hrs one Baballe Musa aged 41 years of Federal Low-cost Bauchi went to ‘D’ Division and reported that on the same date at about 1955hrs, one Mustapha Usman aged 32 years of Gida Dubu area behind Immaculate School Bauchi and one Dahiru A.G Aliyu aged 32 years of No. 4 Muhammad Buhari link, Tambari Housing Estate Bauchi conspired and “had carnal knowledge of his” younger sister Hafsa (not real name) aged 14 years of same address against her wish the incident occurred inside their Peugeot 406 car with reg no. 945BB.

On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen visited the scene and the victim was rushed to Specialist Hospital Bauchi for medical examination while the suspect was traced and arrested and Investigation is on progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

On 05/09/2020 at about 1900hrs one Musa Bala of Karofin Madaki, Bauchi went to ‘A’ Division and reported that on the same date at about 1000 hrs, two of his daughters, one Hauwa (not real name) aged 13 years of Bakaro Bauchi and Zainab (not real name) of Karofin Madaki Bauchi went to Sabon Kaura village Inkil they were reportedly raped by four people.

Subsequently, the following suspects were arrested, Nazif Mohammed, Ukasha Abubakar, Sharif Abubakar and Ibrahim Umar all of Sabon Kaura village Inkil, investigation is on progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO concluded that “Finally, the Command calls on members of the public to continue cooperating with Police and other security agencies in combating crime in the state and report any incident to the Police immediately for necessary action. It also wishes to advise the commercial tricycle riders (popularly known as Keke Napep) to be conscious of the calibre of people they carry as passengers and also avoid taking a passenger to a suspicious and isolated area”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE