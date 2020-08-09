Bauchi PDP holds Congress, reelects Koshe Akuyam as Chairman

In line with its Constitution, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State on Saturday conducted its State Congress where it elected a new leadership that will direct its affairs for the next four years as the incumbent Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam re-elected for a second tenure.

Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam polled a total of 3,000 votes even though he stood unopposed just as other members of Executive Council who also got elected during the Congress held at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall.

In his post-election speech on behalf of all the elected officials, Hamza Koshe Akuyam promised to work towards the development of the party in the state, assuring members of the party of a level playing field for all.

The re-elected State chairman then commended party members for giving them another mandate, saying that they will consolidate on the Democratic dividends so far provided by the PDP led administration in order to take the state to greater heights.

He however appealed to party faithful and other stakeholders not to relent in drawing the attention of the leaders whenever they erred so as to have a smooth operation of the party in the state.

ALSO READ: FG owes civil service pensioners N85bn

While promising to be transparent in the discharge of their responsibilities, the party chairman reminded his colleagues that justice is the backbone of peace in every setting and hence, the need to embrace it.

Speaking shortly after the congress, the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammad of the state urged the party executives to remain loyal to the party and work towards the unity of the party in the state as they have always done.

The Governor who was represented by the State Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, commended the delegates for exhibiting high sense of maturity and coordination during the exercise.

He said that “On behalf of the Executive Governor of the state who is unavoidably absent for another important assignment, I would like to thank the Almighty Allah for making this congress a peaceful one without any rancour and confusion”

Baba Tela added that “The Government of Bauchi State and indeed the Governor, requires nothing from you but loyalty and cooperation to move the state forward. I also commend the Chairman and members of the congress organizing committee who came all the way from Abuja to conduct the congress.”

Among the Delegates at the Congress were all elected and appointed officials of the party at all levels who converged at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall for the business of electing new leaders for the party.

