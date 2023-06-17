Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on behalf of the entire working Journalists in the state, has congratulated Yau Shehu Darazo on his appointment as a Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement jointly signed by Comrade Umar Sa’idu and Isah Garba Gadau, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the appointment came at the right time when the government needed an intergovernmental relationship.

According to the statement, “We congratulate you over your well-deserved appointment as the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on political and inter-governmental affairs.

“Sir, your appointment never came to us as a surprise, having served as a one-time chairman of the Bauchi State Council of the NUJ, under whose the union recorded unprecedented achievements.”

“Your appointment just a few weeks after the dissolution of the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council where you served as a Special Assistant on special duties, was a justification of your trustworthiness, commitment and determination to the service of your fatherland.”

The NUJ Bauchi State Council stated that it is proud to be associated with his track record of achievements assuring him of the continuous loyalty and support of the members.

The Council also urged him to redouble efforts towards reshaping the entire system under his jurisdiction for more progress and development of the country.

While praying to the Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect and grant him the wisdom to efficiently discharge his new assignment diligently, the NUJ enjoined him to equally grant special consideration to his immediate constituency, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Council.

