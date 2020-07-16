Bauchi NUJ bans coverage of APC youth wing activities

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Following the invasion of the Bauchi State NUJ Press Centre by suspected political thugs loyal to a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the State Council of the NUJ has with immediate effect banned all media coverage of the youth wing of the APC.

In a terse three-paragraph statement signed by the Council Secretary, Isa Garba Gadau copies of which were made available to journalists on Thursday, the NUJ condemned the act of thuggery exhibited in a public place like the press centre.

The statement further called on security agencies to as a matter of urgency fish out the thugs for necessary prosecution, having inflicted injuries on two of the journalists and damaged some of their working tools.

The statement further contained that, “The Council called on the members to go about their normal duties as necessary steps have been taken to protect their security, integrity and that of the union.”

It will be recalled that in the morning of Thursday, some unknown political thugs invaded the NUJ press centre and disrupted a press conference by a faction of the APC agitating for the dissolution of the Uba Nana led state executive council.

 

