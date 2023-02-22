Michael Adeyemi

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to Collaborate with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to eradicate illegal dealers of petroleum products and Gas in the state.

The disclosure was made when the newly deployed State Coordinator of the Agency, Engr Abba Garba, paid a courtesy call to the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Ameh Edo James, in his office on Wednesday.

He said that the visit was to synergize and collaborate better with NSCDC in area that will bring better service delivery to the people of Bauchi state.

The state Coordinator assured the Commandant of their readiness to cooperate with the Command to ensure that the petroleum products are not diverted.

In his remarks, the Commandant reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackle anybody that will cause economic hardship to the state’s people.

The Commandant also promised to deal with those involved in the diversion of petroleum products meant for delivery in the state.

He also expressed his displeasure at the suffering caused by fuel scarcity to the ordinary Nigerians who are wasting their precious time queuing for petrol, thereby losing vital working hours.

Commandant Ameh Edo James finally echoed the determination of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abubakar Ahmed Audi to bring an end to economic sabotage by ensuring proper surveillance, response and monitoring of the distribution of petroleum products in the state.

The Commandant also called on the Anti Vandal unit to watch any economic sabotage move across the state.

The Commandant appealed to the people of the state to be calm and corporate with the Command as it strives to hold all stakeholders responsible for the distribution of the products in the state as contained in a statement by DSC Ibrahim A Gabdo