Bauchi NSCDC arrests 8 suspected cattle rustlers, armoured cable thieves

Bauchi State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 8 suspected cattle rustlers and armoured cable thieves in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Commandant, NSCDC, Bauchi, James Ameh, during the parade of the suspects on Tuesday at the headquarters explaining that two cattle were recovered from the suspects.

The Commandant said that the cattle rustling suspects had previously evaded arrest twice explaining that this time around luck ran out of them.

According to him, on September 2, when they took the cattle rustled from Zungur Galambi village of Bauchi Local Government Area on July 22, 2022, and the other one on August 15, 2022, in Bula – Lusa village of Liman Katagum, in Bauchi LGA to Soro market for sale, they were arrested by his personnel.

He added that they were arrested through credible intelligence reports that they were in the market, doing the business of buying and selling cattle.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The NSCDC boss revealed the identity of the suspects as; 35-year-old Abdullahi Sale, 39-year-old Abdullahi Muhammad, also known as Police, Salisu Hassan, 28 years and their accomplice, Sadiq Abubakar, 35 who served as a middleman in receiving the rustled cattle.

James Ameh also said that after interrogation, they confessed to have perpetrated the crime with two others who are now at large, adding that the Corps would muster all efforts to curtail not only the activities of cattle rustlers but other criminal activities in the state.

According to him, “Those who are found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law. They are not going to be set free. Some of them took to their heels but we are on them and we must get them and bring them to book and they are all going to face prosecution.”

One of the owners of the cattle rustled, Malam Ladan Sa’idu, was elated after sighting his cattle at the Corps headquarters lauding NSCDC for the job well done and prayed for God’s protection over all the personnel.





Also paraded by corps were the four other suspects arrested for armoured cable and wire theft warning criminal elements to in their own interest stop the acts or leave the state because the personnel are ever ready to rid the state of criminals and criminality.

EDITORIAL: The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Bauchi NSCDC arrests 8 suspected cattle rustlers, armoured cable thieves