Bauchi NSCDC arrests 35-yr-old woman, 50-yr-old man for stealing goats

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested and paraded one Zainab Malam Barka, 35 years of Madara district of katagum Local Government Area for alleged stealing of goats.

While parading the suspects alongside others arrested, the Command PRO, SC Garkuwa Y. Adamu explained that Zainab with the help of one Usman Abubakar, 50 years specializes in stealing goats.

According to the PRO, Preliminary investigation revealed that she stole 22 goats in two batches with the first batch of 8 goats stolen on 23/12/2021 and taken to Hardawa market where she sold them at the rate of N77, 000.

Garkuwa Adamu added that, a week after, she went back to the same location and stole 14 goats which she took to Misau market for sale as usual.

He said that luck however ran out of her and she was arrested by NSCDC personnel attached to Misau Division stating that the suspects will be charged to court immediately after investigations were completed.

The PRO also said that the Command under the leadership of Commandant Nuraddeen Abdullahi successfully arrested some suspected political thugs popularly known as (Sara-suka) for involving themselves in acts of thuggery.

According to him, The suspects are part of a syndicate terrorizing Misau town headquarters of Misau Local Government of the State.

He narrated that, On January 5, 2022, at about 2300hours, a distress call was received by the Divisional Officer in Misau about the activities of the Sara-Suka gang, immediately the Divisional Officer mobilized his men to the scene and arrested two suspects among the gang members.

Those arrested and paraded by the Command are: Auwal Usman, 17 years and Ibrahim Ibrahim, 18 years all of Misau town.

The PRO said that Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects used machetes and knives in attacking four people who are currently receiving treatment at FMC Azare as a result of the injury they sustained.

Also, the investigation revealed that they specialized in attacking residents and dispossessing people of their belongings while Other gang members are at large, effort is ongoing to ensure that they are arrested.

The Command then assured that its personnel will continue to provide security to citizens of the state in collaboration with other security agencies in the state urging residents to be security conscious and report strange characters to the nearest security outfit.

