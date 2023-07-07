At least 10 people were said to have been wounded variously when you members of a notorious armed group popularly known as ‘Yan Ba Beli’ translate in English to mean ‘No Bail’ invaded Kajala Community in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State and attacked the residents.

Reports from the area revealed that the armed men invaded the village riding 9 rugged motorcycles, Bajaj model used to access hard to reach terrain in the bush.

The source who spoke to Tribune Online said that the reason for the invasion of the community was not clear as of the time of the report but assured that calm has returned following the arrival of security operatives who repelled the bandits.

Meanwhile, Government was said to have acted promptly by despatching security operatives to the area swiftly to save the situation from degenerating into a full fledged violence.

The source added that the response of the government was prompt as armed personnel comprising Military and Police quickly went to the village in order to salvage the situation.

In the process, the joint security operatives arrested two Bajaj Boxer motorcycles left behind by members of the dreaded Ba BELI group abandoned and fled the area to avoid arrest.

The security operatives assured that they will go after the members of the group members, arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the invasion and attack.





They however called on the residents of the area to remain calm and avoid anything that will lead to breakdown of law and order as well as avoid taking the laws in their hands but allow security agencies to perform their professional duties of maintenance of law and order.

When contacted, the Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Hon Ibrahim Zubairu Mato, sympathized with the people over the ugly incident saying that he is performing the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia when the incident happened.

He stressed that government will not just sit down and watch people break the law by constituting themselves into a quasi authority assuring that anyone implicated will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

The Council Chairman also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir remained focus on protection of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

He then called on the people to remain calm and go about their lawful engagements assuring that security agencies will remain vigilant in the area.

Efforts to get reaction from the State Police proved abortive as the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili did reply to the sms sent to his mobile phone number and whatsapp after waiting for several hours on Thursday.

