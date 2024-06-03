In Bauchi, all categories of workers under organised labour participated in the total strike that began on Monday.

All commercial banks did not open for business, and government offices, public schools, and other organizations affiliated with organized labour remained closed.

However, filling stations were seen dispensing their products to buyers without any stress, as there were no queues at any of the stations that were selling, allowing buyers to simply drive in and purchase what they needed.

At the banks, those who had gone to transact business, particularly traders who sold over the weekend, were disappointed as they had to go back with their various sums of money.

It was, however, reliably gathered that some of the banks created avenues that enabled their big customers the opportunity to deposit the money they had brought in order to save them from the risk of attack if they kept such huge amounts in their homes.

At the two tertiary health institutions within Bauchi metropolis, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) and State Specialist Hospital, full services were going on as of the time our correspondent visited.

Some of the officials of the two institutions who spoke anonymously said that they were awaiting directives from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) or the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), as the case may be.

At the Yelwa Campus of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), no serious academic activities were going on as the branch of ASUU complied with the directive to join the strike.

Also, at the Federal Polytechnic and Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) complied by joining the strike as directed by the national leadership of the union.

At the various motor parks visited, normal business of loading and offloading commercial vehicles was going on smoothly, as the officials said they were waiting for directives from their various national leadership, as they are part and parcel of the organized labour.

The state chairpersons of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Dauda Shuaibu through Ibrahim Mai Kudi who is acting, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Sabiu Barau Ningi assured the members of the organized labor in the state will comply with the directive until otherwise.

State officials of the two unions went around the establishments to ensure total compliance with the strike as directed by the national leadership.

While reacting to the development, Bauchi State Police Command assured that its operatives are on the ground to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order while the strike lasts.

The command, through the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, warned miscreants who may want to use the opportunity to terrorize innocent citizens to rethink, as the command will not hesitate to deal with such people.