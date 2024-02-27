The Bauchi State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that plans have been concluded for it to actively join and conduct the National Protest as directed by the National Headquarters of the Congress slated to be held on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th February in the State capital.

The State NLC therefore directed all affiliates Unions to converge at the Secretariat of the Congress tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th February at 8:00 am for a procession to the Emir’s Palace and Government House, Bauchi to deliver a message.

The State Chairman, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu also enjoined members of the general public to note, that the protest rally is organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and as such only its members are allowed to participate in the procession.

According to him, “The purpose of the protest is to draw the attention of the Government and higher authorities in Nigeria on the current hardship and insecurity across the Nation as result of removal of fuel subsidy with a view to taking measures to ameliorate the situation.”

He assured that all proactive measures have been taken to ensure that the protest was peaceful and orderly within the ambit of the law.

