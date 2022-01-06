Bauchi NGO trains 60 people on drip irrigation, homestead gardening

A total of 60 peasants have been trained by a Bauchi based multipurpose cooperative society in Jolong village, Boi District of Bogoro LGA, Bauchi State on drip irrigation farming and homestead gardening to promote dry season economic activities.

The training was organized by Awalah Women of Wisdom Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society Bauchi, with support from the Development Exchange Centre (DEC) Bauchi and drew 20 participants each from Shanvi, Vinigat and Vikun all from Boi Community.

The programme officer of the society, Mr Martins Kassai said that the training was designed to educate women on the production of nutritional vegetables for improved diet among community members through dry season gardening via the use of the Dry Kits Method.

According to him, “Of the 60-participants, 44 are women while 16 are men between the ages of 18-65 years and they were trained on ways of accessing finance through village saving and loan methodology”.

In his remarks, the agric extension worker in charge of the training, Mr Paul Patrick said that participants had gathered adequate knowledge of drip farming and homestead gardening saying, “each group has a garden to plant the seed of their choices such as Ugwu, Sorrel, Jute, Okro or Spinach”.

Mr Paul Patrick promised to supervise and monitor the women farmers’ group to ensure that they receive the required technical support that would aid them in fighting idleness, improve the economic well-being of their communities and ensure unhindered access to good nutrition for the community members.

