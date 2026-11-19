The Bauchi State Ministry of Justice has pledged support for implementing the State Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, assuring members of the newly inaugurated State Action Committee of its readiness to collaborate to protect citizens’ rights.

The pledge was made by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Usman El-Yakubu, SAN, while speaking at the workshop organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on the implementation of the, held on Wednesday.

The Commissioner, represented by Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Sabiu Adamu Gumba, SAN, commended the Commission for broadening its engagement beyond conventional human rights violations to address issues involving businesses, communities and individuals.

He observed that the Commission’s evolving approach to business and human rights was necessary, stressing that businesses remain essential to economic growth, development and the wellbeing of society.

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He said that he was particularly pleased with his appointment as Chairman of the State Working Group on Business and Human Rights, assuring members that the doors of the Ministry of Justice remained open for collaboration and support.

He assured that the Ministry has a Citizens’ Rights Department mandated to promote awareness and protect the rights of citizens, noting that many people remain unaware of the department’s responsibilities.

According to him, the Ministry has recently commenced radio programmes to sensitise the public on citizens’ rights, adding that the establishment of the working group would strengthen partnerships and broaden public awareness.

He encouraged committee members to engage the Ministry of Justice as needed, assuring them of its willingness to support initiatives aimed at protecting citizens’ rights across the state.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the representative, acting on the authority vested in him by the State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, formally inaugurated the State Action Committee on Business and Human Rights.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Industries and Investment, commended the National Human Rights Commission for convening the very important workshop, which was a timely initiative, and the inclusion of human rights in the National Action Plan 2024-2028 is a significant milestone.

Represented by Hashim Yahaya Muazu, Administrative Officer, the Commissioner said that it aligns with its mandate to ensure that commercial activities in the state are conducted responsibly and sustainably, recognizing the protection of human rights as essential to support the development of the state action plans on businesses and human rights.

The Commissioner stressed, “We are pleased to be part of this state working group on businesses and human rights and assure you of our commitment to integrate human rights principles into our trade, commerce and investment policies and programmes in line with the three pillars as stated: to protect, respect and remedy.”

The Bauchi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) commended the initiative and assured that it will actively participate in the committee at any level required.