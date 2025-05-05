Bauchi: Man bags two-year jail term for destroying JED transformer

An Upper Sharia Court in Toro, Bauchi State, has convicted and sentenced a vandal, identified as Julabib Muhammead, to two years’ imprisonment for destroying a transformer belonging to Jos Electricity Distribution (JED Plc).

Reacting to the development, Acting Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at JED Plc, Saratu Dauda Aliyu, described the ruling as “an answered prayer to the menace of incessant vandalism” that has plagued the JED network in recent times.

She expressed hope that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others, stressing that, “The company’s productivity is severely hampered when funds that should be directed towards network expansion and strategic upgrades are frequently diverted to rehabilitate vandalised infrastructure.”

She further called on all stakeholders, particularly host communities, to actively support the protection of JED Plc’s transformers and other electrical assets within their environments.

Saratu Dauda Aliyu commended the Toro community in Bauchi State for their vigilance, which helped thwart a recent attempted act of vandalism, during which already vandalised items were recovered.

“As partners in progress, we urge all our host communities to join our ongoing efforts by also taking ownership and safeguarding the installations around them. We will not relent in our efforts to reduce cases of vandalism to the barest minimum. All apprehended vandals will be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the law,” she emphasised.

The Image Maker assured that JED Plc remains committed to safeguarding its infrastructure and ensuring a stable, reliable power supply across its franchise states.