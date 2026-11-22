A 70-year-old man, Alh. Sa’idu Malam, a resident of Jejin-Giwa, Kyata Ward, Burra, in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, has been murdered by two of his nephews over allegations of witchcraft.

The heinous crime was committed on Thursday, November 19, 2026, on the outskirts of the village when the deceased was on his way to his farm.

He was accosted by his assailants, who allegedly accused him of being a wizard responsible for bringing untold hardship on the family and said he must be eliminated.

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the crime and announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the gruesome killing of the 70-year-old man.

The Command’s PPRO, SP Nafiu Habib, in a statement released on Sunday, said, “On 19th November, 2026, at about 1540hrs, the Command received a distress call from a traditional ruler in Kyata village, Burra, reporting that at about 1400hrs of the same day, the lifeless body of the victim was found beside a river in the area, with marks of violence on his neck, hand and body.”

The deceased, a respected elder in the community, was suspected to have been killed by yet-to-be-identified persons and abandoned alongside his bicycle.

On receipt of the report, police operatives attached to Burra Division swiftly mobilised to the scene, although no exhibit was recovered at the time.

The body was taken to the General Hospital, Burra, where it was certified dead by a medical practitioner. Photographs were taken, and the remains were later released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

Following a coordinated intelligence-led investigation and sustained manhunt, the operatives arrested two suspects on November 21, 2026, in connection with the case.

Those arrested are Dahiru Alh. Yakubu, a.k.a. Dangi, 30, and Musa Alh. Yakubu, 22, both of Jejin-Giwa, Burra.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was the paternal uncle of the suspects, being a younger brother to their father and sharing the same father and mother.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and claimed they attacked the deceased over allegations of witchcraft.

They alleged that the deceased had been bewitching their wives and that whenever their wives conceived, the pregnancies were terminated as a result of the alleged bewitchment.

A search conducted at their shelter and premises led to the recovery of a cutlass with bloodstains, suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence.

The case is still under preliminary investigation and will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation and further necessary action.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has commiserated with the family and the entire Jejin-Giwa community over the painful loss of a father, elder and community member.

He described the act as cruel and inhuman and assured that the Command would leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served.

He further warned members of the public against taking the law into their hands over mere allegations or superstition, urging them to report such grievances to the police or other constituted authorities for proper investigation. He stressed that no allegation justifies murder.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible information that would aid crime prevention and detection.

He assured the public, “See Something, Say Something, Police Will Do Something.”