Caretaker Committee Chairman of Katagum LGA in Bauchi state, Musa Azare has taken full responsibility of paying the school fees of Abdullahi Aliyu Garba who scored a total of 347 marks in the recent JAMB examination.

A visibly elated Musa Azare expressed happiness that the boy has written the name of the LGA in gold in the history books of not only the area but the state and the country.

Speaking on the development, the caretaker chairman said that, “I saw the name in the social media and because he is from my local government, my attention was drawn to the news and I traced the boy through my people in Azare, we identified him and asked them to bring him to my office.

“He was brought to my office and we sat down and talked for a few moments after which I promised to settle all his school fees for four years whenever he got admitted into the University, he chose BUK to read Software Engineering. His school fees is about N500,000, it is not really much.

“His father will be left with only buying biscuits, sweets, cornflakes and other things for him while going to school. I am impressed with the results and according to the available records, there is no record that is like his, he has beaten all the JAMB records in the LGA.

“For now, he remains the overall best student in Katagum LGA JAMB history as far as we know. My advice to students in Katagum LGA and Bauch state at large is that they should pay attention to their studies because success can only be achieved through hard work.

“This boy has really worked hard, Abdullahi Aliyu Garba has really worked hard. His father told me how the boy will wake up late in the night, middle of the night reading his books, denying his eyes of sleep so that he will pass his exams.

“His father is a well to do man but the boy did not see that as anything like others will do because of wealth and that even if he did not go to school, his father will provide for him. He determined in his heart to read hard to become someone in the society.Let other students copy from Abdullahi, good morales and dedication.”

The proud father, Aliyu Garba said that,”I am the father of the boy, Abdullahi Aliyu Garba who scored a total of 347 marks in the recent JAMB examination. He wrote Chemistry, Physics including Mathematics and English.

“He scored 95 in Chemistry, 95 in Physics, 95 in Mathematics and 62 in English. When you accumulate the marks, it will amount to 347 out of the total of 400. He has applied for the course of civil engineering at Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

“The Chairman of Katagum LGA saw his result through the social media and he tried to find out more about the boy. He asked the boy to come and see him in the office.

“When the boy went, the Chairman congratulated him and promised to put him on scholarship so that the Council will pay all his school fees and other requirements for the duration of 4 years.

“I want to say a word of thenks to the Chairman of Katagum LGA, my family really appreciate the gesture and I pray that what he has done to my son will be a success. What he has done is a demonstration of his commitment to the good of the people of the Council.

“I want to call on the attention of our leaders to emulate what he has done so that our children can have the opportunity to attend school.”

