Bauchi LG chairperson distributes cows, rams, money for Sallah

Twenty-four hours before the 2025 Eid-El Adha Sallah, the Executive Chairperson of Bauchi Local Government Council in Bauchi State, Hon. Mahmoud Babamaaji Abubakar, on Thursday distributed cows, rams, and cash gifts to PDP leaders, deserving communities, and groups as support.

While handing over the animals and money to the beneficiaries, he stressed that the generous gesture was made in appreciation of the valuable support he has received since he was elected and sworn in as the Council Boss.

He explained that the donation aimed to alleviate economic hardships and bring joy to the beneficiaries and their families during Eid Adha, which is a season of sacrifice and celebration.

The Chairperson, however, stated that the beneficiaries were chosen based on necessary and immediate needs, not solely on political party affiliation, as he is the leader of all residents of the local government.

Mahmoud Babamaaji assured that the initiative, which showcases compassion and a commitment to giving back to the community, would be a continuous one until it reaches the majority of the residents in the area.

Some of the recipients of the donation expressed their gratitude for the Chairperson’s benevolence, describing it as a thoughtful gesture.

They expressed optimism that the donation would help them meet their basic and essential needs before and during the festive period.

The beneficiaries received various amounts of money from the Chairperson, with no one knowing what the other person received.

The beneficiaries included PDP leaders and stakeholders in the area, youth groups, council workers, and women’s groups.

