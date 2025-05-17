Bauchi LG boss pays school fees for indigent Nursing students

The Executive Chairperson of Toro LGC, Pharmacist Ibrahim Abubakar Dembo has offset the school fees of Students of the LGA who are studying at Bill and Melinda Gate College of Health Technology, Ningi under the sponsorship of the Council.

The students were those that were selected for full sponsorship by the Council under the directives of the Chairperson in a move to support education in the area.

Abubakar Dembo had initiated the move and directed for selection of the benefiting students from across the area, paid the initial deposit and now paid the full package for them.

The amount paid is to cover the current academic session thereby making the students to concentrate on their studies without any distractions.

The Chairperson assured the benefiting students that having been found worthy and enrolled, they will enjoy full sponsorship from the Council until they complete their studies.

He then charged them to concentrate on their studies so that at the end, they come out in flying colours and become qualified medical personnel who will contribute positively to the healthcare service delivery of the area.

The Chairperson further charged the students to be encouragement to others coming behind them in order to serve as motivation for the Council to sponsor more indigent students of the area as contained in a statement by Farouq Abdulrazak, Media Aide to the Chairperson.