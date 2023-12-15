The Member Representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Dabo Ismail Haruna has enrolled 1200 beneficiaries of his constituents into the Federal Government Cash Conditional transfer (CCT).

The Federal Lawmaker got the slots as part of his efforts to mitigate the suffering experienced by the constituents due to increasing cost of prices of food and other items in the market.

While reacting to the development, the beneficiaries described the gesture of the Federal Lawmaker as touching and prayed for his continued success while in office.

Many whose opinions were sampled expressed their happiness and appreciation to the Lawmaker for remembering them at the time of the need saying that, he has never abandoned them whenever the need arises.

In another development, the Federal Lawmaker within the same period, attracted 215 solar light panels and ordered their installation immediately within some selected locations and towns of Toro Federal Constituency.

The lawmaker in his series of posts on his official Facebook account, promised to leverage his position as Member, representing Toro Federal Constituency who doubles as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Public Assets of the 10th House of Representatives, to attract more government projects in Toro Federal Constituency.

He also solicited for support, prayers and understanding of the Constituents to enable him succeed in the task of rebuilding the Constituency amidst the economic challenges confronting the nation.

