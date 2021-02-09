Bauchi launches UN women action plan on peace, security

The action plan on women peace and security initiated by the UN Women, Norwegian Embassy and International Alert to address violence against women in Bauchi state has been flagged off by the state government.

The action plan was recently validated by the Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development as well as by all recognised women groups in the state and forwarded to the state government for implementation.

Speaking at the flagging off of the programme, the Country Representative of UN Women, Mrs Comfort Lamptey,

explained that 12 states in Nigeria have so far drafted action plans on women peace and security.

She said that the UN women and their partners are committed to improving the plights of women in the nation in order to boost their interest in contributing positively to the development of the country through effective and active participation.

Comfort Lamptey then appealed to the male counterparts to provide enabling environment for women to develop and harness their potentials rather than subjecting them to ridicule which has over the years relegated them to the background against their wishes.

While launching the action plan on Tuesday, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, lamented on how women are daily abused by unscrupulous elements in the society who rape and molest women as well as some societal norms that hinder their socio-economic and political development.

A visibly worried Bala Mohammed said that his administration is considerate of women noting that it has appointed them to head several agencies and ministries especially those that have a direct bearing on women and children.

According to him, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law recently passed into law by the Bauchi State House of Assembly will also be domesticated and implemented soon in the state to tackle human rights violation.

The governor said that ” Women are very reliable, defendable and trustworthy. I have seen that in my wife. I want to assure women that we are always there for you.”

Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed stressed the need to change to the negative approach to issues of women because according to her women are supposed to be active players in the scheme of things.

The first lady assured that she will collaborate with all relevant agencies in ensuring that the action plan was fully implemented in order to liberate the woman and make her an effective stakeholder in the development of the state.

