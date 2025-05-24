Bauchi: Journalist condemns booing of Senator Buba by Toro youths

The booing of the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District of Bauchi, Shehu Buba Umar by aggrieved youths of Toro town in Toro LGA on Friday has been condemned in strong terms.

While condemning the incident, a public analyst and Independent Journalist, Ukkasha Rabiu Magama stated that it was a needless occurrence which he described as most unfortunate.

“The recent booing at Sen. Shehu Buba Umar in Toro by some aggrieved youths is unacceptable and should be condemned in its entirety.

“Booing is not a constructive way to express dissatisfaction to our leaders; instead, dialogue is essential.

“The fact that Senator Buba Umar was willing to listen to your complaints and requested that you schedule a time for a proper discussion, and you continue to boo at him, is completely inappropriate.

“We therefore condemn this behavior and urge our youth to seek appropriate channels for addressing concerns to our representatives. Booing is not a legitimate method of communication in a democracy,” Ukkasha Rabiu opined.

He, therefore, urged people who are dissatisfied with a situation to seek a more peaceful way to solve the problem rather than engaging in an unnecessary protest which may aggravate the problem.