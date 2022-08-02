Bauchi JAC suspends 14 days warning total strike, directs members to resume work immediately

After the expiration of the 12 days warning strike, it embarked upon, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the five tertiary institutions owned by the Bauchi State Government called off the strike.

JAC in a press statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Abdulkadir Mohammed and Comrade Ibrahim Bala Abdullahi respectively directed its members to immediately resume their various duties.

According to the statement made available to Journalists, JAC stated that “Following the declaration of 12 days warning strike which ended on 30th July 2022 by the JAC, which lasted between 19th to 30th July 2022., the JAC at its emergency meeting held today, 30th July 2022, at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi resolved to suspend the warning strike and convey to the general public”.

It explained that the suspension followed consideration that the government showed some signs of commitment to address the pressing issues that led to the strike.

JAC however stated that the suspension is subject to the following conditions: No single JAC member’s salary problem should be left unattended as assured and reassured by the State Government.

Also, Promotion implementation should go concurrently with the yearly increment, otherwise, JAC cannot accommodate split implementation just as all issues associated with 65 years retirement age should be addressed once and for all.

JAC also demanded that all outstanding issues such as consequential adjustments, proposed Contributory Pension Scheme and Contributory Health scheme should also be addressed.

It then appreciated its members for their unalloyed support, cooperation and continuous prayers for the success of the struggle stating that “We acknowledged the concern of the State Government, particularly that of the Head of Service and the Commissioner of Education over the contentious issues.”

It added that “the zeal of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Abdulkadir Bala Muhammad (Kauran Bauchi) to respond positively to the problems is also highly appreciated. Very importantly, JAC is highly delighted with the media houses and the concern, support and sympathy of the general

public throughout the warning strike.”

“Meanwhile, from now to the payment of August 2022 salary, JAC will progress and decide on the next line of action as appropriate. Consequently, JAC is hereby directing its members to resume work on Monday 1st August 2022.”

The affected institutions are Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP), Aminu Saleh College of Education, AD Rufai College Legal and Islamic Studies and Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education and College of Agriculture.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



