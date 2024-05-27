Brand new instructional facilities have been procured and delivered to the Bauchi State Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri.

This is as part of the state government’s capacity building initiative put in place by the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to see that the Institute took off academic activities.

The institute was established by the State Government as a dedication to transforming the oil and gas sector and make attractive to the teeming youths in the state and the subregion as a whole.

With the provision of the learning materials, the institution will be transformed into a world-class training facility, producing graduates who are employable in the oil and gas industries worldwide.

Established in 2021, following the discovery and flag-off of oil exploration and exploitation in the state, the academy is now poised to become a hub for excellence in oil and gas education.

Bala Mohammed’s foresight in establishing the institute has been commended as well as the Commissioner for Natural Resources, Maiwada Bello, for their tireless efforts in making this vision a reality.