As part of preparations for the 2023 General Elections, the Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organized training for Election Security Personal (ESP) in the state.

Among the Security Personnel that participated in the training were officers and men of the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The training was basically to train the personnel on the various aspects of election security duties before, during and after the conduct of the electoral processes.

The training which was tagged training of trainers (TOT) capacity building was held at the INEC Headquarters in Bauchi the last weekend, Friday and Saturday.

Participants for the training were exposed to the peculiarities of the electoral environment and the totality of the processes and procedures of pre-election, election period and post-election period activities.

The activities include deployment, mobilization, polling, counting, collation and declaration of results.

Also discussed were issues like code of conduct, rules of engagement as well as electoral offences are discussed with contributions from different security Agencies.

The participants were drawn from the lead agencies on election security, the Nigerian Police, others NSCDC, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, DSS, Nigerian Correction, Nigerian Immigration, NDLEA, Nigerian Customs, FRSC and the Federal Fire Service.

The training ended with participants pledging to put in their best to support INEC to deliver an election that is credible, free, fair and acceptable to all Nigerians and also to sensitize their colleagues in their various Commands.

The participants also vowed to remain non-partisans in the conduct of the electoral processes based on their professional training as contained in a statement by DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, Public Relation Officer,

Bauchi state Command, NSCDC.

