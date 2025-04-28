Bauchi: I’ll not allow my children to be vaccinated, immunized for no reason — Father

Bashir Musa Baba Danmallam, a 25-year-old father of two residing in Darazo, the headquarters of Darazo LGA in Bauchi State, has been married to 20-year-old Najaatu for the past five years. However, he has never allowed their two children to be vaccinated, making them part of the thousands of “zero-dose” children in Bauchi State.

During a visit by the vaccination team as part of the ongoing national polio campaign to his household in Anguwan Mallam Sabo, Darazo, the children’s 20-year-old mother denied the team access and resisted polio vaccination for the children.

She explained that she was merely obeying her husband’s instructions, saying he had clearly forbidden her from allowing the children to be vaccinated or immunized for any reason.

Najaatu told the vaccination team:

“My husband has directed that none of his children should be vaccinated or immunized. He strongly warned me that he would not forgive me if I went behind his back to allow the children to be vaccinated.”

Corroborating her statement, Bashir Musa said he had indeed instructed his wife not to allow their children to be vaccinated, even at hospital facilities.

When asked for his reasons, he simply stated:

“No reason, I just don’t want my children immunized or vaccinated. I have not heard anything bad about the vaccines, but I don’t want them for my children.”

Expanding on his view, he said:

“It is personal. While growing up, I never saw my parents allow their children to be vaccinated or immunized, so I don’t see any reason to change that stance.”

When reminded of the potential negative impact of his decision, he responded:

“Are you wishing that something bad should happen to my children? In sha Allah, nothing bad will happen to them. If anything happens, it is the will of Allah.”

Pressed further, he added that he would need to consult with his Mallam before allowing the children to be vaccinated, stating:

“He is my spiritual father, and he would not allow anything injurious to happen to any of us.”

At that point, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, led a team, including Fathers for Good Health, Village Community Mobilizers, Health Educators, and others to intervene and resolve the issue.

Dr. Nuzhat Rafique educated the young father on the importance of immunizing and vaccinating his children to save their lives, emphasizing that non-compliance could pose a catastrophic risk to the entire community.

Although Bashir Musa eventually allowed his two children, aged three and one, to be vaccinated after consulting his Mallam, he said he was still unsure if he would allow it to continue, stating:

“I just don’t want it.”

In a separate household in the same area, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office also led the team to resolve another case of non-compliance. Two of the children in that household were finally vaccinated in the absence of their father, who had initially allowed three out of his four children to be immunized, leaving one child discovered to be “zero-dose.”