Worried by repeated armed robbery attacks in Gwallameji Community, the settlement hosting the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Students and other residents, on Tuesday, trooped to the main gate of the Institution, and blocked the Federal highway to protest.

The protesters used old tyres and other items to block free flow of traffic on the busy Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa road thereby paralysed commercial and social activities for a few hours before the arrival of a team Police personnel who used canisters of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Their grouse was that over time, the night intruders have continued to attack incessantly raping ladies and robing occupants of some of the lodges at the students’ area carting away valuables.

Students who were inside the school attending lectures and other academic activities quickly rushed out in droves for fear of the unknown.

From the main gate to the small gate, fierce and angry-looking Anti-riot Policemen in three Hilux vans were seen stationed at the gate in their patrol vans.

Most of the shops around the gate were immediately closed down while some of them were halfway open.

Traders who came for the weekly Gwallameji market situated opposite the Federal Polytechnic main gate also packed up their goods for fear of any escalation of the incident.

Police reportedly fired teargas canisters to disperse the angry protesting students who immediately took to their heels coughing and blocking their noses with their hands and handkerchiefs causing pandemonium in the area as many scampered to safety.

Our correspondent saw Policemen at the scene of the blockade trying to open up the road to motorists by removing the blocks, wood and all the students used to block the road.

A student who did not mention his name to our Correspondent said that the students came out to protest the attacks on their lodges but the Police fired teargas at them and this further angered them.

He said that the latest attacks were carried out early hours of Tuesday by suspected armed robbers who were about 40 to 50 in number.

According to him, “These people (armed robbers) stormed the student’s village and attacked many lodges. I don’t know how many lodges they attacked but I know they are many. They were about 40 to 50 in number and they were well armed.”

The student added, “When they came, they would surround and attack lodge and steal students’ valuables. They went to many lodges and nobody could dare challenge them because of their number and the weapons they were carrying.”

“How can students or residents confront people who are armed with guns, machetes, knives, and other dangerous weapons? He asked.

According to him, there was no response by the Police when the attacks were going on adding that the incident had occured many times in the past.

He said: “This is not the first time that such an incident would be happening in Gwallameji. There has never been a time when we had security agents come to our rescue until such attacks are completed.”

He declared, “We need government’s urgent intervention. They should provide security for students and residents of Gwallameji.”

Another student said that: “Several times, these people would attack student lodges, rape female students and cart away their valuables. There have been times where some students were injured during these attacks.”

According to him, “This is getting too much and out of hand. We, students, are no longer safe here because of the various threats to our lives and properties posed by these armed robbers who carry out their attacks on students without mercy.”

He said, “The unfortunate thing is that the authorities are not saying or doing anything about it and that was why the students came out today following last night’s incident to voice out their grievances.”

Another resident said “The armed robbers also stormed our area in Rafin Zurfi but the local vigilantes we have repelled the attack and fled. There were several gunshots all through the night to the morning hours.”

“We couldn’t sleep because of that but we thank God that they didn’t succeed,” he added.

The Village Head of the area appealed to the security agencies in the state to focus on the area considering its cosmopolitan status which made it open to various forms of criminal attacks.

He called for the citing of a Police outpost in the area because according to him, the Yelwa Police Division is far away from the area making response to distress calls slow.

However, unconfirmed reports have it that one out of the people attacked during the robbery operation died of wounds following several stabs by the attackers.

