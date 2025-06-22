Bauchi guber: Time for 2027 politics not ripe yet — Speaker Suleiman

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman has dissociated himself from a call on him to declare gubernatorial interest in the 2027 general elections.

In a reaction he personally signed titled: Re: Call to declare for Bauchi State Governorship position by Bauchi State Coalition of Youths and Civil Society Groups’, the Speaker stated unequivocally that the did not seek his consent nor consulted him before making the press conference calling on him to declare interest.

According to him, “This is my response to the Coalition group that did press conference calling on me to declare for governoship. Sincerely speaking, I don’t know about it and in fact I know only one person among them.”

The Speaker who is Saudi Arabia for the ongoing Hajj as one of Government Officials, stated that,”I don’t know whether they are sponsored. But one thing I know, they have the right to express their interest as enshrined in the CFRN 1999 as amended.”

He stressed that, “While we sincerely appreciate the compliments and support expressed by the Bauchi State Coalition of Youths and Civil Society Groups, we believe that now is not the appropriate time to declare interest in any political position, including the 2027 gubernatorial race.”

Abubakar Suleiman stresses that,

“Our primary focus at this moment, is on representation and governance, serving the interests of our constituents faithfully.”

He assured that, “When the time is right to pursue such ambitions, we will do so transparently and in consultation with our leaders, party officials, political allies, and the people we serve. We hold a mandate entrusted to us by our constituents, and it is our duty to act in their best interests.”

The Speaker appealed,”We kindly urge the coalition and all well-meaning supporters to continue praying for us and to keep supporting us as we work diligently to protect and advance the interests of our people.”

“Our commitment remains to serve with integrity and to prioritise the welfare of our constituents above all,” he concluded.