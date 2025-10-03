Bauchi govt’s panel proposes 13 new Emirates, two chiefdoms, 113 districts

The high-powered Committee for the Creation of New Emirates, Chiefdoms and Districts set up by the Bauchi State Government has proposed thirteen new emirates, two chiefdoms and 113 districts.

The proposal was contained in the report of the Committee submitted to the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Friday at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Bauchi, by the Chairman of the Committee, Hamza Koshe Akuyam.

While submitting the Committee’s report to the Governor, the Chairman explained that the proposed thirteen new emirates and two chiefdoms represent the most deserving of all the over 100 memoranda received from across the state.

Hamza Koshe Akuyam recalled that the body was inaugurated on 4 July 2025 with the mandate to review requests from communities across the state, assess their historical, cultural and administrative justifications, and make recommendations to promote justice, inclusiveness and peaceful coexistence.

He disclosed that the Committee received a total of 196 memoranda, 17 for the creation of emirates, 166 for districts, and others for chiefdoms.

According to him, “The mandate was to review various requests submitted by communities, assess their historical, cultural, and administrative justifications, and make fair recommendations that promote justice, inclusiveness, and peaceful coexistence.”

He said, “At the end of the work, the Committee is hereby recommending the creation of thirteen additional emirates, two chiefdoms, and 111 districts across Bauchi State.”

Responding to the report of the Committee, the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, commended the Committee for what he described as a “transparent and painstaking exercise.”

The Governor praised the methodology, models and templates used, noting that the process reflected community ownership and affinity.

He said the reform was in line with his administration’s commitment to “unbundle Bauchi” for easier governance, eliminate ungoverned spaces, and give communities a sense of self-actualisation.

While acknowledging that the exercise may be painful for some monarchs, Bala Mohammed stressed that similar practices had taken place across Nigeria and even beyond Africa.

He assured traditional rulers and communities that government would implement the recommendations fairly, balancing the aspirations of new communities with the dignity of existing institutions, while expanding opportunities for leadership and representation.

The Governor assured that the report would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly directly and intact, the way it was submitted by the Committee, for legislative action in order to make it realistic.

He urged the Assembly to expedite the process devoid of ethno-religious and political sentiments but in the interest of the people of Bauchi State.

It could be recalled that the Committee on the Creation of Additional Emirates, Chiefdoms and Districts in Bauchi State was inaugurated by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on 4 July 2025, with a mandate to receive and review requests from communities across the state, assess their historical, cultural, social and administrative justifications, and make recommendations that would ensure inclusiveness, justice, equity and peaceful coexistence.

