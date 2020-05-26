Bauchi govt winning war against COVID-19 ― Official

Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, has said the state government is rapidly winning the war against COVID-19 in the state.

Tribune Online reports that Mohammed who is also the chairman of the State’s Contact Tracing on COVID-19 made the assertion in an interview in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said that the successes recorded so far was as a result of the marching order given by Gov. Bala Mohammad that all avenues must be exhausted to ensure the treatment of patients and their recovery from the virus.

“Because our governor is a governor of the people and who makes the well-being of the citizens his top priority, he gave us a directive to use everything in our power to ensure that COVID-19 patients are treated to recover as soon as possible.

“He had been in their shoes and he knows how traumatic the experience could be, he gave us all the support we needed to do the job and we are now winning the war against the virus in the state.

“You can see that our cases are coming down very rapidly, we are now having more discharge than new cases.

“Initially, we were having over two hundred and twenty people on admission, now we are having only sixty-three, obviously, we are winning the war,” he said.

The PHCDA boss, however, said that the agency would be forced to implore the state government to initiate a lockdown if there were more rising cases of the virus.

He added that the agency might be forced to do so owing to non-adherence to all the preventive measures by some residents, as advised by the government and health experts.

“If people don’t follow the rules and regulations set to contain the spread of the virus and there are rising cases as a result of that, we’ll implore the government to initiate lockdown again, whether partial or total lockdown depending on the rising cases.

“The government of Bauchi State initially suspended the partial lockdown and complete lockdown in Azare, Giade and Zaki Local Governments for two weeks to test the work we have done, whether people are adhering to all the preventive measures put in place,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi State had recorded 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 164 had been discharged so far. The state has also recorded five deaths while only 63 cases are active. (NAN)