Bauchi govt urges free blood donation to save lives

Residents of Bauchi State have been urged to Imbibe the habit of walking into designated health facilities across the State in order to freely donate blood to the Blood Banks in order to save lives of those who need transfusion.

The call was made by the State Commissioner of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam while speaking at the commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day, 2025, held on Saturday at the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences.

Represented by the Director, Medical Laboratory in the Ministry, Shehu Ibrahim, the Commissioner stressed the importance of a functional blood bank in all the health facilities in the State to meet emergency needs.

He pleaded for donation of blood by people who are healthy and fit in order to have it readily available saying that “blood donation is all about saving lives. We urge people to Imbibe the spirit of donation of blood.”

The Commissioner assured that the State Government will continue to promote effective and efficient service delivery in the health sector in order to have a healthy society.

In his keynote address, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Hospital Management Board, Dr Sambo Mohammed Alkali stressed the importance of availability of blood in all facilities to meet emergency need for transfusion to save lives.

Represented by a Director from the Board, Sambo Mohammed Alkali assured that the Board is doing everything administratively possible to ensure that blood banks are functioning.

He however said that there is no way the blood banks will function without adequate availability of blood, therefore, stressing the need for people to freely donate blood.

While commending those who have formed the habit of regularly donating blood, he urged others to join because according to him, “It is service to humanity.”

In his remarks, Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Bauchi State Government Employee Chapter, Jacob David Sabo stated that “World Blood Donor Day is an international observance, dedicated by World Health Organization (WHO) to raising awareness about the importance of blood donation and to thank voluntary blood donors for their life-saving contributions.

According to him, “This day highlights the critical need for safe blood and blood products, which are essential for medical treatment, surgeries, managing sickle cell anemia, and other emergency care.”

“It also aims to encourage more people to become regular blood donors to ensure a sufficient and safe blood supply for those in need.

The theme for 2025 WHO Blood donour Day is: “Honouring the heroes of life” towards a sustainable effort to support people living with sickle cell anaemia, HIV, Cancer, haemophilia, and many more,” he added.

He however lamented that, “In Bauchi State, it is regrettable that the percentage of freely blood donors is very wort in the State. 70 percent of blood donors are commercially oriented, they donate only when they are contracted to do so.”

Jacob David Sabo stressed that “As part of our line up activities to ensure wide coverage of the World Blood Donor Day at the state capital. Moreover, the blood products collected during the commemoration will be submitted to Amana sickle cell and Alheri YS Foundation for proper utilization according to their established schedules.

In other to create awareness of free blood donation, a walk was staged by members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Bauchi State Government Employee Chapter, from the headquarters of the State Hospital Management Board to the Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences.

