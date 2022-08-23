Bauchi govt urged to domesticate national WASH Covid-19 guidelines

Bauchi State Government has been called upon to as a matter of urgency domesticate the National WASH COVID-19 guidelines with the involvement of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19.

The recommendation was said to ensure a more effective, holistic focused WASH response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases while strengthening systems that ensure access to quality water, sanitation, and hygiene services in all communities across Bauchi State.

The call was made by Women Development Association for Self Sustenance (WODAS) in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria while briefing Journalists at the NUJ Press Center, Bauchi on Tuesday on the theme: Improving Response to COVID-19 and other infections Diseases in Bauchi State.

Reading the text of the briefing, the Programme Officer of WODAS, Ezekiel Sukumum called that state Governments and Local Governments should Widen the scope of the hygiene behaviour change campaign to include hygiene education that focuses on key behaviours such as respiratory hygiene, handwashing, physical distancing, safe excreta disposal, water storage and COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The government should also ensure that routine sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene interventions are provided in communities and LGAs with poor access, especially those with endemic trends.

It should also provide these facilities in schools, healthcare centres and public places to support inclusive access to WASH for all.

Both state and local governments should Scale-up WaterAid’s Clean Family Campaign to all local government areas across the three senatorial zones of the state and ensure personal and environmental hygiene are at the com of immediate response plans.





In support of the government’s declaration to end open defecation by 2025, WaterAid recognizes that good hygiene is a key component to achieving this milestone; with success being underpinned by the strong foundation of the family unit changing behaviour and adopting good hygiene practices.

He added that WaterAid’s Clean Family Campaign, therefore, seeks to influence the adoption of good hygiene behaviours at critical times by family units which will lead to improved wellbeing and a clean community, which in turn led to a clean local government, clean state and ultimately a clean Nigeria.

Ezekiel Sukumum stressed that there should be Working with the State Ministry of Health, the Primary Health Care Development Agency, traditional and religious leaders to promote COVID-19 vaccine uptake to curb the spread c COVID-19.

”The government should also prioritize the establishment of a Water Regulatory Commission for effective monitoring c Water corporations, improved service delivery and revenue generation through utility wat bills which will lead to quality water supply, reduce epidemics of water-borne diseases and improve lives and health of citizens.

”It should Work with the Ministry of Water Resources to implement the revised WASH policy, operationalise the State WASH Action Plan and the M&E Framework for improved sustained delivery of water, sanitation and hygiene services which will address acute water and sanitation needs for the vulnerable population.

”There should be a review of the state budget to adequately reflect prevention strategies for infectious diseases such as cholera, Lassa fever and COVID-19 as well as ensure allocated funds are released and implemented accordingly to reduce over-dependence on donor agencies.

”The government should also Expand WASH services to low-income settings and urban slums – both during the respo beyond, taking into consideration the specific needs of women, children, and people with disabilities.

”Social mobilisation in rural communities needs to be complemented by more systemic approaches to ensure equitable and sustainable measures for infection prevention and control in households, communities, schools, and healthcare facilities.”

He concluded that the Bauchi State Government must take urgent action in implementing the key recommendations proposed to strengthen its water, sanitation and hygiene services delivery systems in collaboration with relevant sectors and stakeholders.

The WODAS Programme Officer added that WASH is critical in maintaining the dignity of human life and keeping communities healthy and productive, therefore, the state must continue to promote disease prevention through the promotion of good hygiene practices while also putting measures, especially infrastructure in place to ensure that people are able to practice and sustain good hygiene behaviours.