Bauchi govt trains 30 schools supervisors on effective data management

A total of twenty Primary School Supervisors, one from each of the twenty Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Bauchi State have commenced a three-day training on how to effectively ensure quality control in service delivery within the education sector.

The training is being organised by Girls Education Mission International, in collaboration with the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), with support from the TY Danjuma Foundation. It is being held at the Smart School in Bauchi under the project titled “Quality Education for Lifelong Learning (QELL).”

Speaking on the essence of the workshop, the Executive Director of Girls Education Mission International, Keturah Shamah, stated, “We are here in Bauchi State for a three-day intensive training for School Supervisors across the 20 LGAs of the state. Last year, we were here to train Science and Technology teachers, so that both segments can work together for effective service delivery.”

According to her, “We trained 30 teachers last year, and this year we are training 20 Supervisors. They are expected to work collaboratively and cascade the training to others. Each Supervisor is expected to train 50 individuals, making a total of 2,500 personnel who will add value to the foundation of education in the state.”

Keturah Shamah added, “The aim is to enhance the quality of education in the state. Supervisors play a critical role in ensuring effective education service delivery.”

She continued, “We are training them on how to effectively supervise teachers and introducing them to a tool developed by UBEC. However, we discovered that many of them are not using the tool, which is essentially a checklist outlining their duties. Based on our findings, it has not been utilized effectively.”

She stressed, “Now that we have introduced it to them, we hope they will start using it and ensure that teachers follow the checklist. After this training, we expect improvements in school performance.”

According to her, “We want to expose them to the effective use of data in report writing. You know the government relies on data to make informed decisions. The SUBEB Chairman cannot sit in his office and know what each school lacks; that’s the role of the Supervisor. Their feedback is vital.”

She emphasized that since Supervisors are in the field, they should be able to identify the needs of schools—whether a fence for security or other infrastructure—and provide accurate reports.

The Executive Director noted that the current situation in schools is largely due to a lack of effective supervision and unreliable data, stressing the need for improvement.

“We are here to strengthen the supervisory role in the state to ensure that the right data is generated and used to take appropriate action toward achieving quality education. We will ensure that accurate information is delivered during the training,” she assured.

Keturah Shamah also stated that there will be follow-up activities after the training to ensure implementation, adding, “We will present the outcomes of this training to the state government through SUBEB for validation.”

One of the Supervisors from Toro LGA, Ummi Maikudi, expressed joy at being selected as one of the beneficiaries of the training, describing the session as a wonderful experience.

According to her, “I have been a Supervisor for the past two years, but this is the first training I am attending. I have learned a lot of new things about supervision, and my eyes have been opened to the importance and function of my role in ensuring quality education.”

Ummi Maikudi, who supervises seven primary schools and over fifty teachers, promised to put the knowledge gained from the training into effective use as soon as possible.

She commended SUBEB for organizing the workshop, describing it as an eye-opener for herself and her colleagues, and assured that a new era of school supervision is beginning in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE