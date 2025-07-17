Bauchi govt sets up innovative approach to remove social barriers

Bauchi State Government has disclosed that systems have been put in place and is still identifying innovative approaches to remove social barriers for young people to achieve their potential as it looks to the future ahead.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, Amina Mohammed Katagum, on the occasion of the commemoration of the World Population Day, 2025, held on Thursday, Government House, Bauchi.

The World Population Day 2025 with the critical theme of ‘Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world’, was organised by the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Commissioner, represented by the Special Adviser on Multilateral Coordination and Integration, Abubakar Abdulhamid, stated that, “This year’s theme calls for considerations on the crucial role young people play globally, in Nigeria and in Bauchi state.

“It recommends that we listen to young people and respond to their needs and desires so that they can become responsible citizens, contribute positively to the development of their societies, can create the families they want.

“As the World Population Day theme suggests, it is our responsibility as governments, the private sector and other key stakeholders to build a more equitable, sustainable and caring world where young people are empowered to pursue the lives they want for themselves and their families.

“As the Ministry of Budget Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, it is our mandate to ensure that interventions implemented by respective MDAs translate to an overall development of people of Bauchi State, in line with the Governor’s Development Plan – The My Bauchi Project.

“In the MOBEP&MC, we recognise the vital role that the population of young people play in harnessing the demographic dividend of Bauchi state. It is for this reason that we have ensured an inclusive participation of young people in the development space of every sector. Policy Development, Political Participation, Ending Unmet Needs for Family Planning, Preventing Maternal Deaths and Eliminating Gender-Based Violence.

“We are leaving no one behind ,especially people with disabilities, as you can see in this hall. At this point. I would like to extend my profound gratitude to our partners in the state, especially the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for the partnership with the Bauchi State Government in addressing developmental interventions to improve the state indice,s especially as it relates to maternal health, child spacing and sexual and reproductive health.

“We also appreciate other development partners, including the WHO, UNICEF, Plan International, etc. In line with the UNFPA’s 2025 State of World Population, launched on 10th June, titled: The real fertility crisis: The pursuit of reproductive agency in a changing world, which reveals that millions are unable to have the number of children they desire-not because they are rejecting parenthood, but because of economic and social obstacles that stand in their way.

“Such a programme includes: establishment of youth centres, inclusion of youth in governance, ongoing development of state youth policy supported by UNFPA and the various youth empowerment schemes and programmes of the state government.

“Much of the progress has been fuelled by the enhanced participation of young people, for enabled better planning, effective monitoring, and the design of targeted interventions.

“However, despite the interventions that have led to significant achievements in addressing the needs of young people in Bauchi State, it is crucial to acknowledge that the progress still needs a multisectoral approach to reach the most marginalised and vulnerable populations left behind.

“For these reasons, government is calling on all development partners in the States including UNFPA, WHO, UNICEF, Plan I’ntl, whose activities are being coordinated by the MOBEP&MC, to commit to the partnership with the Bauchi State Government to meet the needs of its growing population which currently stands at 9,023,889 with Male (4,594,818) and Female (4,429,071) with a youth population of 4,026,111 between the ages of 10-34years amounting to (44.6%) of the State entire population according to the 2025 projected population.

“In its commitment to track our progress towards the SDGs and to formulate policies that address the diverse needs of our population, the Bauchi State Government is working towards harnessing the dividend of its young population,” the commissioner added.

She, therefore, called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), key stakeholders in our respective institutions, traditional and community leaders to contribute their quota to build a resilient and inclusive future, by strategically prioritising Investment in empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world” to harness the potential of young people to build resilient systems and communities.

Through policies, programmes, strategies, plans, and budgets that promote inclusivity and equality.

In their various goodwill messages, Ministries of Higer Education, Women Affairs and Child Development, as well as Health and Social Welfare, commended UNFPA for the programme with particular focus on the future of young people in the state.

They pledged to support initiatives aimed at preventing moral decadence among the youths, urging other development partners to emulate what UNFPA is doing in the area of livelihoods of the population.

Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), a media partner of UNFPA ,assured that its members will continue to play the roles of advocates in all UNFPA-funded projects and programmes in the state.

