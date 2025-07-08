Bauchi govt sacks varsity bursar over alleged irregularities

… announces plans to audit financial sources

The Bauchi State Government has approved the immediate dismissal of the Acting Bursar of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Gadau, Ayuba Mohammed Gital, over alleged irregularities surrounding his engagement.

The government also announced plans to set up an audit committee to investigate the management of the university, with a focus on all funds collected from students and other internal revenue sources.

The decisions were part of the immediate actions taken following the submission of the report of the Visitation Panel, which was recently constituted to address the lingering industrial disputes within the university.

State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, made these announcements while receiving the report of the visitation panel on Tuesday at the Executive Chambers.

The governor noted that although the government had previously refrained from interfering in the financial operations of the institution, it would now take decisive steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the university’s affairs.

He commended the panel for its thorough work and actionable recommendations, assuring that the report would be presented to the State Executive Council for deliberation and necessary action.

While presenting the report, the chairperson of the panel, Professor Gambo Laraba Abdullahi, said the panel engaged with key stakeholders, received numerous memoranda, and inspected facilities across all three campuses of the university.

Professor Abdullahi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and emphasised importance of implementing the panel’s recommendations to restore stability and improve the institution’s operations.

