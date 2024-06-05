Bauchi State Government has clarified that its ongoing exercise of relocating small shop owners is not intended to victimise or force them out of business.

Instead, the government is clearing illegal structures that were blocking pathways and has provided a new site for the affected business owners to relocate to.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, the new site has been cleared and prepared for the small business owners to continue their operations.

The Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Amina Mohammed Katagum, added that plots of land have been acquired along Atiku Abubakar Road and Sam Nujoma Road for the construction of lock-up shops to accommodate other businesses.

The Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule, explained that the relocation is aimed at restoring sanity to the master plan of Bauchi metropolis and beautifying the town.

He appealed to the affected business owners not to despair, as the government is providing modern corner shops for them to continue their businesses.

The Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mahmoud Baba Maaji Abubakar, said that the initiative will sanitise businesses, boost economic and commercial activities, and grow the state’s economy.

He appealed to the people to support the government’s efforts and pray for its success.

The Commissioner of Internal Security, Abdulhamid Bununu, added that the exercise will help address security challenges in the metropolis and call on stakeholders to join hands with the government to ensure lasting peace.

He disclosed that plans are underway to engage vigilantes to support the police in checkmating criminal activities in the state.

