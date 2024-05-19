Bauchi State Government has expressed its readiness to share facilities of Government Science Secondary School, Misau with the newly established Federal Science Technical College, Misau to enhance the technical education system.

Consequently, the government, through the Ministry of Education is to engage relevant education stakeholders in Misau Local Council to provide temporary accommodation.

The State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Jamila Dahiru, made the disclosure over the weekend during a visit to the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman.

The Commissioner explained that the aim was to advocate for the sharing of facilities due to the Federal College’s inadequate space.

She disclosed that as it is now, despite GSSS Misau’s capacity for accommodating not fewer than 5,000 students, it currently hosts only 300.

According to her, this is the first step as we have not reached a conclusion on whether we are going to use. We have received a request from the School, (FSTC) soliciting for the support of the State Government as the current temporary place given to them is not spacious enough, they are lacking many facilities there.”

She added that” No laboratories, classrooms and even accommodate the students being a boarding college. Also no faculties for technical and vocational courses. They are looking for a spacious environment they can use on a temporary basis.”

“GSSS Misau came handy as it has the facilities and space required. This is just a request which we cannot just approve until we have engaged the stakeholders in Misau LGA and through the government decide on what to do,” She said.

The Commissioner expressed displeasure over the scanty number of students in the School saying that it is very disheartening that a school built for 5000 students has only 300 as of the time of the visit.

She however assured that whatever decision that will be taken, will be a favourable one because according to her, “Though a Federal College, Bauchi State as the host will benefit immensely from its existence.”

The Emir and other education stakeholders expressed gratitude and pledged support for the initiative.

Additionally, during an inspection of GSSS Misau, the Commissioner rewarded three students for their dedication and academic performance, a prove that the teachers are doing the right things.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE