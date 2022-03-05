Bauchi govt not against any party involved in tussle for creation of Sayawa Chiefdom — Bala Mohammed   

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has said that his Government has no bias for or against any of the parties involved in the tussle for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

The Governor made the declaration on Friday while receiving report of the Committee on the review and implementation of reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom. The Committee recommended creation of Sayawa Chiefdom for peace to reign in the area.

Bala Mohammed emphasized, “Our concern is to broker peace among the various stakeholders and ensure peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas.”