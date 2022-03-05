Bauchi govt not against any party involved in tussle for creation of Sayawa Chiefdom — Bala Mohammed   

By Tribune Online
Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has said that his Government  has no bias for  or against any of the parties  involved in the tussle for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.
The Governor made the declaration on Friday while receiving report of the Committee on the review and implementation of reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom. The Committee recommended creation of Sayawa Chiefdom for peace to reign in the area.
Bala Mohammed emphasized, “Our concern is to broker  peace among the various stakeholders and ensure peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in Tafawa  Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas.”
He said that, “From the address of the Chairman of the  Committee, I have the feeling that the Committee has done a thorough job that would  assist the Government in finding   solution to the problem of creating the Sayawa Chiefdom  once and  for all.”
The Governor added that, “It is evident that members of the Committee deployed their wealth of experience and knowledge to meticulously carry out the assignment based on the terms of reference given to them.”
According to the Governor, “I want to  thank and commend the Chairman and Members of the Committee for  not  only  a job well done but for also doing the job in a good time.  I must say that  you have justified  the confidence reposed  in you.”
He lamented that, “The failure of the attempts by successive administrations in the State to create Sayawa Chiefdom and bring lasting peace to Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas prompted our Government to appoint this  Committee to further investigate the lingering problem and came up  with recommendations that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.  The Committee is a formidable assemblage of people with enviable procedure and pedigree.”
“I am very pleased to receive the report of the  Committee on the review and implementation of  reports of Justice  Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar  on the creation of  Sayawa Chiefdom,” the Governor said.
He assured the Committee and  indeed the people of Bauchi State that  the Committee’s report would be carefully studied by the Government with a view to implementing the recommendations.
“To this end,  a White  Paper Committee would be produced on the report after being deliberated upon by the State Executive Council.  Where   the need arises, Government would consult relevant stakeholders and experts on  conflict resolution of for advice and  guidance,” the Governor said.
He stressed that, “Our desire as  a Government  is to put in place a Sayawa Chiefdom that would be embraced by all stakeholders without resorting to litigation so that peace would  reign at  Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas” .
He concluded that, “Finally, I want to once again express my gratitude and appreciation to  the Committee for the  outstanding performance.   Government would not hesitate to engage you in any other assignment whenever the need arises.
The Committee while submitting its report stated that, “Having observed that all the previous Committees of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar and General Sabo recommended the creation of Sayawa chiefdom, the Committee has also made the same recommendation to address the agitation for self-determination by the Sayawa and to bring lasting peace in the Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro axis.”
According to the Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Dada  Chinade, “The Committee recommended that the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should comprise the whole of Bogoro Local Government area with proviso that non Sayawa within the Local Government would be allowed to decide whether or not they want to be part of the Chiefdom through referendum to be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission.”
“It is recommended that areas in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area which are predominately occupied by the Sayawa should form part of the Sayawa Chiefdom.  However, referendum should be conducted in other areas of Tafawa Balewa Local Government who are not predominately Sayawa to decide whether or not they want to be part of the Sayawa Chiefdom,” it further stated.
The Committee also recommended how the State Government would identify where the headquarters of the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should be located.
According to it, recommendations have been made on the eligibility of persons to be appointed as Chief for the proposed Sayawa chiefdom, process of selection of the pioneer and subsequent chiefs for the Chiefdom and composition of Sayawa Chiefdom Traditional Council.
Also, Appropriate recommendation was been made for the resettlement of persons displaced from Tafawa Balewa town as a result of the series of crises in the town.
The Committee recommended that the subsisting 2014 law on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom (as amended) should be further amended to accommodate the Committee’s recommendations stressing that, “To this end, a bill seeking for the amendment of the relevant sections of the law should be sent to the State House of Assembly for legislative action.”
The Committee also made incidental recommendations that Government should establish a Reconciliation Committee which should comprise neutral persons of proven integrity to reconcile aggrieved parties.
Also, in the spirit of reconciliation, Government should grant amnesty to those indicted in the previous reports and were recommended for investigation and subsequent prosecution if found culpable; Government should in future ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of culprits to serve as deterrent to others.
 Government should also establish skill acquisition centres across the state to engage the teeming youth and reduce youth restiveness and re-constitute the inter-Religious council at both State and Local Government Levels in the State.
According to the Committee, Since it is the wish of the Sayawa stakeholders that the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom should be called “Zaar Chiefdom” and the Chief Gung Zaar, the Committee has no objection.
In conclusion, Chairman of the Committee said that, “I wish to an behalf of members of the Committee express our profound gratitude and appreciation to Your Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State for considering us worthy of serving on this very important Committee.  It is our hope that our recommendations would be useful in resolving the contentious issues that have militated against the creation of the Chiefdom”.

