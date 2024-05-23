Bauchi Governor, Sen Bala Abdulƙadir Muhammad has expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the National Library of Nigeria in a bid to deploy technology in addressing the many challenges militating against tackling out-of-school children in the state.

The Governor was speaking when he hosted the National Librarian and Chief Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi at the Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday during a courtesy visit.

Bala Muhammad said that his administration has approved the establishment of two new zonal public libraries in Alkaleri and Ningi, in addition to the existing one in Azare.

According to him, “This expansion aims to promote reading culture and support education, ensuring that citizens have access to information and resources to improve their lives.”

He equally thanked the Librarians for finding him worthy of an award of Excellence and promised never to relent in the development of Libraries in the state and the Nation in general.

Earlier, the National Librarian and Chief Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi said that the impact of their services particularly on underserved communities.

She stressed the number of out-of-school children and the rate of illiteracy is embarrassingly high due to low access to education and absence of community information services.

Chinwe Veronica however commended the Governor for his support towards the success of the National Conference of the Librarians in Bauchi.

She affirmed the readiness of the Organisation for any partnership with the administration for the development of Education in Bauchi.

