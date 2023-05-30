Determined to generate employment opportunities for qualified indigenes of the state as well as filing vacant positions in the state civil service, Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, Monday announced the lifting of the embargo placed on employment in the state.

The governor explained that the lifting of the embargo is to ensure that the MDAs are appropriately and adequately staffed thereby providing employment opportunities for qualified youth to ultimately recalibrate the state’s civil service for efficient service delivery and sustainable growth.

Shortly after taking oaths of allegiance and office, Bala Mohammed in his inauguration speech titled: ‘My Bauchi Project: Consolidating the Mandate to Place Bauchi First’ declared, “I accept this call to serve, not because I see myself as the most qualified but because it is a divine mandate over which I have no choice.”

He said that human capital development remains the bedrock of his administration’s effort at creating a new narrative in governance in the state, a deviation from the past.

Mohammed stated further that consolidating on his ambitious developmental agenda demands higher levels of initiative, commitment and personal sacrifice.

He, however, assured that government will expose a critical mass of civil servants to targeted human capital development programmes in line with global best practices.

In the areas of salaries, pensions and gratuities, the Governor stated that since the inception of his administration in 2019, it has been paying monthly salaries and pensions without default and promised to ensure that labour has integrity with the welfare of civil servants as a top priority.

According to him, “On concerns over gratuities, I wish to reassure the workers that we shall fast-track ongoing effort to create the required synergy between the PENCOM and the recently established Bauchi State Contributory Pension Scheme to defray the backlog and guarantee regular payment of gratuities.

“Let me reiterate the fact that Bauchi State has no reason to be poor. I want to assure you that by the grace of God, the mandate you have renewed will be deployed to position Bauchi State where it ought to be.

“A position that, if I may repeat, is characterized by good governance anchored on transparency and accountability, an inclusion and diversity management policy, founded on the principles of equity, justice and fairness, prudent management of resources, peace and security, all leading to shared prosperity for all.

“I consider the above deliverables, as minimum milestones that I shall, for the next four years, commit my every energy, faculty and fibre to achieve, not because I want to be remembered by them, but because you deserve no less for entrusting in me, the son of a humble District Head from the backwaters of Duguri, with your present hopes and aspirations and above all, the future of generations to come.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE