Bauchi govt lauded for initiating creation of more emirates, chiefdoms

as public analyst says it will demarginalise minority groups

Bauchi State Government, led by the Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been lauded for taking the initiative that will foster inclusion and preservation of the indigenous identity of people across the state.

The assertion was coming as the state government, few days ago, announced a collection of memoranda to create additional Emirates, Chiefdoms and Districts across the state.

A Public Affairs Analyst in the State, Rice David Zull made the commendation in a public paper issued on Thursday on the government’s move.

He said that “Bauchi State is one of the most ethnically diverse in Nigeria and has historically been dominated by a limited number of traditional structures inherited from the colonial era.

“The Governor’s decision to expand Emirates, Chiefdoms and Districts signals a paradigmatic shift towards accommodating a broader spectrum of indigenous groups in governance and cultural representation.”

He stressed that, “The erosion of indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions is a global phenomenon, exacerbated by modernisation and urbanisation. In this context, traditional institutions serve not only administrative purposes but also function as custodians of cultural heritage.”

Rice David Zull expressed belief that additional Emirates would correct the imbalance in cultural settings by decentralizing authority and formally recognising previously marginalised communities.

“By formally recognising new emirates and chiefdoms, the Bauchi State government affirms the legitimacy of indigenous identities and creates institutional space for their preservation and transmission.

“For the policy to succeed, the government must ensure equitable allocation of resources to newly created units, provide capacity-building support for traditional rulers, and enact legal frameworks that define the scope and limits of their authority.

“These measures are essential to prevent administrative inefficiencies and maintain public confidence in the reform process,” he said.

He further stated that the move is a commendable step toward recognising the full spectrum of its cultural diversity, opining that it would be a stride toward inclusion, justice, and sustainable development.

He further opined that, “When executed with sincerity, it will not only strengthen local governance but also honour the indigenous identity of all communities.

“For a state as rich in heritage as Bauchi, this is not just a political act, it is a moral imperative and the Bala Kaura Government deserves its praises for such intent.

“From the objective scale of things, creation of new Emirates and Chiefdoms, including their sub-units is more or less a genuine attempt at accommodating increasing demands of inclusion by various sections of the population.

“Such an exercise does not start today and will not end today as far as society grows. Such demands will keep on coming for the sake of inclusiveness in policy and governance.”

